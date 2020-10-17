Belly Up Tavern announces Virtual Tour 2020





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Belly Up Tavern announced a Livestream series called Virtual Tour 2020 starting October 30th.

The series will feature 10 shows from the Belly Up stage, including world-renowned acts Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Los Lobos, and The White Buffalo, along with crowd-pleasers such as Queen Nation and an Oingo Boingo-inspired Halloween bash with Dead Man’s Party, plus more.

“These shows are a new way to experience the incredible bands that play our venue on a regular basis,” said Belly Up Entertainment president, Chris Goldsmith. “And for the time being, this concert series is the best way for people to support the Belly Up and these great performers”

“Series VIP” tickets are available for $99 and include all 10 shows, a limited edition Belly Up t-shirt, a free download from the Belly Up Live catalog, and sponsor discounts from Sierra Nevada and Torrey Holistics. Single tickets for all shows will go on-sale on October 23rd, 2020. Proceeds from the Virtual Tour will benefit the Belly Up and the artists who share this special bond with the venue and its people. For series tickets and more information go to bellyuplive.com/virtual-tour.