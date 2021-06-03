Belly Up Tavern reopens in July, first show sells out





SOLANA BEACH (KUSI) – After being closed for over a year, live music is finally coming back to the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach.

The venue will have their first show of the year on July 7.

President of Belly Up Entertainment, Chris Goldsmith, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss his tavern’s return.

Goldsmith relayed that Belly Up Tavern’s July 7 show has sold out, in which Charley Crockett will play.

Fortunately, Crockett agreed to play a show the next day, July 8, for which tickets will go on sale on June 3 at noon, Goldsmith said.

This week, Belly Up Entertainment will release a whole bunch of shows for July and August, which they are calling their “reemerging series.”