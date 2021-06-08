Belmont Park introduces incentives to hire workers
BELMONT PARK (KUSI) – Are you look for a summer job?
Belmont Park is having a “hiring fest” on June 8 from noon to 5 p.m. and June 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
They are hiring for all positions, with interviews available all day, free tacos, music, and giveaways.
Visit www.belmontpark.com/careers/ to apply, or just show up.
Plus, you can win some serious cash and summer benefits.
KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live at Belmont Park in Mission Beach with details.