Belmont Park opens up for weekend drive-thru snack and drink services

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The historic Belmont Park is offering a drive-thru experience for residents who miss spending their days at the beach.

While the amusement park will continue to remain closed as a result of COVID-19 mandated closures, they will open their parking lot to drive-thru services every Saturday and Sunday. Starting 10 a.m. on weekend days, you will be able to drive or walk up and safely grab your food while still complying by social distancing requirements.

They will be offering low priced food and drinks such as pizza, tacos, beer, and margaritas. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went over to Belmont Park in Mission Bay to get a taste.