Belmont Park set to reopen April 1





MISSION BEACH (KUSI) – Belmont Park has been operating in a limited capacity through much of the pandemic, but the beachfront amusement center is excited to get visitors back on rides starting April 1.

At one point this summer, attractions were reopened at the Mission Beach park, but they were ordered back closed by the city.

Now, the iconic Giant Dipper rollercoaster, Zero Gravity tower and other favorite attractions will be operating once again, including the go-karts.

Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced in line. Visitors are asked to get attraction passes online ahead of time to avoid other queues. Admission and parking remain free. You can learn more and plan a trip here.

Back in business at Belmont Park! Beginning April 1st most rides will once again be up and running. We'll show you around and tell you about safety measures that are in place. @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/unXmiR4GLr — Jason Austell (@JasonAustell) March 31, 2021