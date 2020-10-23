Belmont Park’s Harvest Walk offers safe trick-or-treating and fun fall activities





MISSION BEACH (KUSI) – The magic of the season will transform the 95-year-old seaside park into a vibrant taste of fall with an open-air market, featuring local food vendors, artisans and a craft beer garden.

Not to mention, all-new outdoor go kart track, classic movie cars on display, safe & free trick-or-treating, and many more fun ways to experience fall for the whole family!

One of California’s BIGGEST Pumpkins for all to see – guess the weight and win the prize! Or visit with adoptable dogs from San Diego Humane Society and partners.

Daniela Bower, Senior Marketing Manager for Belmont Park discussed the upcoming event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Visit https://www.belmontpark.com/fall-walk/for more details!