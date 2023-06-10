Belmont Stakes racing will resume amid concerns over wildfire smoke





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Horse racing resumed on Friday at New York’s Belmont Park — home of the Belmont Stakes.

This, after racing officials cited a significant improvement in air quality conditions.

There were fears that Saturday’s race could be impacted by the smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The New York Racing Association had postponed Thursday’s schedule, saying racing would only be authorized if conditions improved.

Joe Harper, CEO of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to talk about the races.