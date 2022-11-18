Beloved WWII Veteran Tom Rice dead at 101
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A beloved World War II veteran, Tom Rice, passed away Thursday at the age of 101.
Rice was part of the 101st Airborne Division, and is known for re-creating his D-Day jump in Normandy on the 75th anniversary.
Rice continued to jump out of planes over the course of his life, and even did so over Coronado, landing in front of the Hotel Del, in celebration of his 100th birthday just over a year ago.
Rest in Peace, Tom Rice.
