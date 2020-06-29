Beluga Whale spotted off the coast of San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans with Surfrider San Diego spotted a very rare sighting during the weekend, a beluga whale just seven miles off the coast of San Diego.

The whale is native to the Arctic, “this is the most southern sighting of a beluga whale, the last being a lost beluga in the UK’s River Thames,” said Jeanna Vazquez with Surfrider Foundation San Diego.

The whale on Friday was 2,000 miles from its typical range in the Arctic. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed the sighting and are now monitoring the whale to assess its health and welfare if it remains in the area.

At times, belugas will spend part of the summer months in warmer waters, but not nearly as far south as San Diego.

Alex Ferron with Surfrider San Diego, who saw the whale and took pictures of the sighting, joined Good Morning San Diego.