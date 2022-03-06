Ben and Esther’s Vegan & Jewish Deli bakes cookies to benefit Ukraine





ROLANDO VILLAGE (KUSI) – Ben and Esther’s Vegan & Jewish Deli has been baking blue and yellow cookies with 100% of the profits benefiting the Ukraine Crisis Fund, which will assist against Russia’s ongoing invasion.

The fundraiser runs from Monday to Friday at every Ben and Esther’s Deli location.

The deli will be selling blue and yellow cookies with 100% of profits going to Ukraine Crisis Fund.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from Rolando Village with more details.