Ben Hueso running for County Supervisor in District 1





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California State Senator Ben Hueso joined Good Morning San Diego to share his campaign platform as he runs for District 1 County Supervisor versus Nora Vargas.

Ben Hueso has served as California State Senator representing the 40th District since March 2013.

As a senator, Hueso currently represents the cities of Chula Vista, National City and Imperial Beach; portions of the City of San Diego, including the neighborhoods of Barrio Logan, Sherman Heights, San Ysidro and Otay Mesa; as well as all of Imperial County.

The First Supervisorial District includes the incorporated cities of Coronado, Imperial Beach, Chula Vista, National City and communities within the City of San Diego, including Barrio Logan, Chollas View, Grant Hill, La Playa, Lincoln Park, Logan Heights, Memorial, Mount Hope, Mountain View, Nestor, Otay, Palm City, Point Loma, San Ysidro, Shelltown, Sherman Heights, Southcrest, Stockton, Sunset Cliffs and part of Downtown San Diego. The district also includes the unincorporated communities of Bonita, Sunnyside, Lincoln Acres and East Otay Mesa.