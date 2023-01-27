Ben Schindler, Rose Schindler’s son, discusses 78th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, January 27th, we remember the 78th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz.

Friday is recognized as the United Nations Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Ben Schindler joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the importance of this day, and share the story of his mother, Rose Schindler.

At 14 years old, Rose Schindler was stuffed in a cattle car full of other Jews. She traveled several days without water, food, or access to a toilet. She was brought to Aushwitz, the Nazi concentration and extermination camp. During the war, she lost her mother and her four younger siblings. Her older brother was sent to a slave labor camp. After a brief reunification with her father in Aushwitz, she never saw him again. During this brief interaction, her father told Rose to “… survive and tell the world what they’re doing to us.”

Rose’s life story has been documented in a memoir titled, “Two Who Survived: Keeping Hope Alive While Surviving the Holocaust.”

78 years ago today over 7,000 prisoners of the German Nazi camp #Auschwitz, including some 700 children, were liberated by the soldiers of the Soviet Army. 1,689 days of murder, pain, suffering, and humiliation were over. Today we all remember. We must remember. | #Auschwitz78 pic.twitter.com/FD2YD5h9H5 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 27, 2023