Berkeley City Council approves ordinance to ban junk food at grocery store checkout aisles





BERKELEY, CA (KUSI) – Forget candy and soft drinks at grocery store checkout aisles, at least in the city of Berkeley, California.

Starting next year, Berkeley will become the first city in California to bank “junk food” from grocery store checkout aisles.

The City Council unanimously approved the “Healthy Checkout Ordinance” earlier this week.

The only items allowed at checkout lines will be those with five grams or less of added sugar, and less than 250 milligrams of sodium per serving.

The measure is set to go into effect in March of 2021, with enforcement scheduled to start in January 2022.