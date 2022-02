Berkeley IGS Poll finds VP Harris and Sen. Feinstein’s ratings drop

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies recently released a poll which found that Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic Senator Diane Feinstein’s approval ratings have taken a dive.

Joseph Perkins, KUSI Political Contributor, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the record-low approval ratings.