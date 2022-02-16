Berkeley Study finds that voters are growing more dissatisfied with Governor Newsom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Berkeley released an article “Festering problems plaguing the state are weighing down Newsom’s standing with voters, as concerns about Covid recede” brutally saying Newsom is not doing to great job addressing concerns about issues like homelessness and crime.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Jessica Millan Patterson, CA GOP Chairwoman, about this poll.

