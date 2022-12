Best Defense Foundation honors 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It has been 80 years since the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

The Best Defense Foundation honored this anniversary by making a small video to draw attention to the historic attack.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel was joined by Founder of the Best Defense Foundation, Donnie Edwards to discuss how the organization is honoring the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor.