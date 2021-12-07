Best Defense Foundation takes dozens of WWII veterans to Pearl Harbor for 80th anniversary

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Eighty years ago, Japan attacked the United States at Naval Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Japan destroyed more than half the fleet of aircraft and damaged all eight battleships. The surprise attack was unlike anything ever seen, as many kamikaze pilots purposely crashed their aircrafts into our ships.

On December 7, 1941, about 2,400 US service members and civilians were killed, and more than 1,100 people were injured.

The next day, President Franklin D. Roosevelt denounced the attack and asked Congress for a declaration of war on Japan, marking the official entrance of the United States into World War II.

President Roosevelt now famously said December 7th will be “a date which will live in infamy.”

In honor of the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Best Defense Foundation has provided an incredible experience to 63 World War II veterans, allowing them to visit the Pearl Harbor Memorial.

The founder of the Best Defense Foundation, Donnie Edwards, and Director of Veteran Affairs, Amanda Thompson, shared more information about the trip on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.

Furthermore, Pearl Harbor survivor and WWII hero, 99-year-old Jack Holder, remembered what it was like being their as Japan began their attack.

Holder will be celebrating his 100th birthday next week, so he was only 19-years-old on that tragic day.