‘Best Defense Foundation’ to send WWII veterans back to Hawaii for 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Best Defense Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to helping military veterans and their families.

Founder & Executive Director of the organization is former NFL star Donnie Edwards, who joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss more about their foundation and what’s in store next week.

The foundation will take 65 WWII veterans back to Hawaii for the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.