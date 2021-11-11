Best Defense Foundation to send WWII vets to Hawaii for 80th Pearl Harbor Anniversary





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In honor of the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, a group called “The Best Defense Foundation” is helping veterans get closure.

Donnie Edwards, Founder of The Best Defense Foundation, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event.

The group plans to send 60+ WWII veterans with a trip to Hawaii with the hopes of bringing them closure.

Five of those veterans are from San Diego.