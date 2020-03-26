Bethel Christian Assembly continues weekly food distribution event in Alpine

ALPINE (KUSI) – A food distribution event is being put on today by the Bethel Christian Assembly and the San Diego Food Bank.

KUSI’s Jason Austell was live in Alpine with more information on how you can help and how you can qualify to pick up the food.

Bethel Christian Assembly has been distributing food through our partnership with the San Diego Food Bank since October of 2019. Their team stood poised and ready to serve the community again Thursday, March 26 from 10am to Noon (While supplies last).

This past week their team delivered almost 8,000 pounds of groceries directly to each vehicle. We served over 375 cars and around 900 families.

They are safely practicing social distancing and all recommended hygiene practices, people coming to pick up food don’t even have to leave their vehicle.