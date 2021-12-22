Bette Midler under fire for calling West Virginia ‘poor, illiterate, and strung out’

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

Updated:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Actress Bette Midler is facing major backlash after posting a tweet regarding Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision to oppose the “Build Back Better” bill.

The 76-year-old “Beaches” star, who was recently recognized at the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, tweeted this:

 

The tweet sparked mass outrage.

Midler has since apologized for the tweet:

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the controversy.

Categories: Good Evening San Diego, National & International News, Politics, Trending