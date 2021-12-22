Bette Midler under fire for calling West Virginia ‘poor, illiterate, and strung out’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Actress Bette Midler is facing major backlash after posting a tweet regarding Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision to oppose the “Build Back Better” bill.

The 76-year-old “Beaches” star, who was recently recognized at the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, tweeted this:

What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2021

The tweet sparked mass outrage.

Midler has since apologized for the tweet:

I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst. I’m just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise. Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens? Surely there’s someone there who has the state’s interests at heart, not his own! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2021

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the controversy.