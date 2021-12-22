Bette Midler under fire for calling West Virginia ‘poor, illiterate, and strung out’
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Actress Bette Midler is facing major backlash after posting a tweet regarding Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision to oppose the “Build Back Better” bill.
The 76-year-old “Beaches” star, who was recently recognized at the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, tweeted this:
The tweet sparked mass outrage.
Midler has since apologized for the tweet:
