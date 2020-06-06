Better A Block events and the importance of community engagement

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One San Diego would have hosted it’s first annual Better a Block event of the year on Saturday, June 6 but given current circumstances with no large gatherings we are not able to do so.

Katherine Faulconer joined Good Morning San Diego to share the message of community engagement. Faulconer shared what our Better A Block events are, and the significance.

Better a Block events are part of the non-profit’s mission to strengthen the relationship between neighborhood residents and civic leaders.

Historically, the events feature Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer, First Lady Katherine Stuart Faulconer, a councilmember ,Police Chief David Nisleit and officers from the San Diego Police Department Southeastern Division, and local faith leaders.

As part of their commitment to improve the quality of life for neighborhoods across the city, One San Diego typically partners with more than 30 local organizations that will are on site to provide valuable information on resources like:

• Free educational programs for both children and adults

• Affordable family health services

• Summer programs for the youth

For more information click here.