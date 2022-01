Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the Del Mar Fairground





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Beyond Van Gogh: The immersive experience will be taking place at the Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairground.

The exhibit projects Van Gogh’s masterpieces on the walls and floors, allowing visitors an immersive experience that puts people in the center of the paintings.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the exhibit with more details.

For more information, visit www.vangoghsandiego.com