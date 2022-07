Bicycle Warehouse in Chula Vista donates bikes to military families

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – For three decades, Bicycle Warehouse has been helping San Diegans get involved in the sport of cycling.

In celebration of their 30th anniversary, Chula Vista’s Bicycle Warehouse donated over 20 kids bikes to military families living in our area.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spoke with the owner of Bicycle Warehouse, Debbe Simmons, about the giveaway and why it is so important to support our military.