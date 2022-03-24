Bicyclist dies in accident with ice cream truck in San Marcos





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – A bicyclist died following an accident involving an ice cream truck, law enforcement said Thursday.

A 63-year-old male driver of a Ford ice cream struck a 26-year-old man on a bike while turning onto West Mission Road from Pico Avenue at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene, and the driver did not suffer any injuries.

“According to witnesses on scene, the Ford was turning with a green light and the bicyclist was traveling southwest across the intersection against a red light,” said Deputy Juan Soto-Rodriguez.

Deputies say that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision, also, and the bicycle rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

No arrests have been made, as the investigation is ongoing. No other information was available.