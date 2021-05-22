Bicyclist killed by vehicle in Oceanside, driver arrested

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle today and the driver was arrested, police said.

The collision happened at about 1:50 a.m. Saturday at Oceanside Boulevard and Beverly Glen Drive, said Sgt. Rick Davis of the Oceanside Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit.

Officers found an unresponsive man lying along the north portion of the roadway west of the intersection, Davis said. The Oceanside Fire Department responded to the scene and declared the man dead.

“Based on physical evidence at the scene and witness statements, the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Oceanside Boulevard,” the sergeant said. “The vehicle was seized and the driver arrested pending a driver impairment investigation.”

The victim was not immediately identified.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call Collision Investigator Clint Bussey at 760-435-4412.