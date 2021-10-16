Bicyclists ride along California’s coast in 640-mile ‘Million Dollar Challenge’





SAN FRANCISCO (KUSI) – This year marks the 15th anniversary of the “Million Dollar Challenge” bike ride, which brings cyclists through 640 miles of the breathtaking California coasts from Oct. 16 to 22.

For those who find a 640-mile ride daunting, a three-day option from Santa Barbara to San Diego is also available.

Over 160 fundraising cyclists, 20 of which are challenged athletes, work together to make a difference in the world.

Each year the fundraiser raises over $1,000,000 for CAF athletes.

During the last 15 years, the fundraiser has raised a total of $20,000,000.

Sully, Co-host of “On the Air” joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the challenge as he participated in it.