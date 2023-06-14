Biden admin halts CBP One app appointments in Laredo, Texas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Biden administration put a pause on mobile phone appointments through the CBP One app for asylum seekers at the crossing in Laredo, Texas, giving no reason for the halt.

According the migrants waiting for their asylum claims to be heard by Customs and Border Protection, it may have something to do with cartel members extorting those with appointments and paying them to give up their spot, says Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton.

For weeks, migrants have been shuffling across the border following the expiration of Title 42.

Attorney Clayton joined KUSI’st Hunter Sowards to discuss the potential issues causing a pause to appointments at the border.