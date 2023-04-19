Biden Administration ignores migrant child labor concerns

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The crisis at the US-Mexico border is worse than ever before, and the Biden Administration does not seem to care.

Neither President Biden nor VP Harris have been to the actual border, the closest they’ve been to visit is miles away.

Now, the New York Times reports officials in the Biden Administration have ignored valid whistleblower warning detailing a sharp increase in the number of unaccompanied alien children (UAC) being labor trafficked into the United States.

The New York Times reported that, “the White House and federal agencies were repeatedly alerted to signs of children at risk. The warnings were ignored or missed.”

The Times investigation found, “Over the past two years, more than 250,000 migrant children have come alone to the United States. Thousands of children have ended up in punishing jobs across the country — working overnight in slaughterhouses, replacing roofs, operating machinery in factories — all in violation of child labor laws.”

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton has routinely appeared on KUSI News to warn people of the dangerous, criminal activity that results from an open border policy.

Valdes Clayton discussed this specific report in more details with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.