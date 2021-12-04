Biden Administration reaches deal with Mexico to re-implement Trump-era ‘Remain-in-Mexico’ policy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Trump-era “Remain-in-Mexico” policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program was forced to restart on Thursday. Now through this program, asylum-seekers will now have to return to waiting in Mexico for their cases to be heard.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Immigration Attorney, Esther Valdes, about this re-implementation and what it means for SoCal.