Biden announces $300 billion dollar student loan debt forgiveness plan





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Biden announced a $300 billion plan to forgive at least $10,000 in student debt for earners making less than $125,000 yearly, or families making $250,000 per year.

Recipients of the Federal Pell Grant will be receiving $20,000 back.

Biden is also extending the federal student loan payment pause for the “final time” through Dec. of 2022.

American taxpayers will be on the hook for the $300,000,000,000 price tag, and many still doubt the constitutionality of the White House doing this.

"Is it unfair to people who paid their student loans, or chose not to take out loans?" Biden: ….. More info: https://t.co/kqqIDlCslV pic.twitter.com/6rwAFc9Cdf — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 24, 2022