Biden announces $300 billion dollar student loan debt forgiveness plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Biden announced a $300 billion plan to forgive at least $10,000 in student debt for earners making less than $125,000 yearly, or families making $250,000 per year.

Recipients of the Federal Pell Grant will be receiving $20,000 back.

Biden is also extending the federal student loan payment pause for the “final time” through Dec. of 2022.

American taxpayers will be on the hook for the $300,000,000,000 price tag, and many still doubt the constitutionality of the White House doing this.

 

