Biden announces C. Q. Brown as Joint Chiefs Chair nominee

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week, President Biden announced his intent to nominate Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Biden has called the General a warrior, stating he could “think of no one better suited or more qualified to lead our forces.”

If confirmed, it would be the first time in U.S. history that both of the Defense Department’s top leaders, the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, are African American.

Biden is calling on Congress to confirm Brown with bipartisan support.

