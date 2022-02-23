Biden announces events in Ukraine as ‘the beginning of a Russian invasion’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – U.S. President Joe Biden described the events underway in Ukraine as “the beginning of a Russian invasion” as he announced new sanctions to punish Moscow.

The latest moves from the US come a day after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into pro-Russian regions of eastern Ukraine.

