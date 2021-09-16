Biden announces Indo-Pacific alliance with UK, Australia

AP,
Posted:

AP

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden, joined virtually by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaks about a national security initiative from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced that the United States is forming a new Indo-Pacific security alliance with Britain and Australia that will allow for greater sharing of defense capabilities — including helping equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

It’s a move that could deepen a growing chasm in U.S.-China relations.

Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison appeared together virtually to detail the new alliance, which will be called AUKUS (pronounced AWK-us).

The three announced they would quickly turn their attention to developing nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

Categories: National & International News, Politics