Biden announces new air travel guidelines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Monday, President Joe Biden and his administration announced they will be writing new regulations for airlines requiring them to compensate travelers and cover meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded.

This comes as a response to multiple airline shutdowns that occurred during the holiday season at Southwest and other airlines.

KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with details on how these new regulations will impact San Diego travel.