Biden announces new measures as pressure grows over migrant surge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Biden announced a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in the first weeks of 2023 following growing political pressures.

In FY 2022, over 2.3 million migrants were encountered at the southern border. Thousands more gathered at the border in expectation that Title 42 would lift and asylum seekers would be allowed into the states.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes-Clayton joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the details of Biden’s potential visit and “new measures”.