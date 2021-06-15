Biden arrives in Geneva for summit with Putin

GENEVA (AP) -President Joe Biden has arrived in Geneva for a high-pressure meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

That’s after a week-long series of confidence-building meetings between the U.S. leader and his European allies.

Biden held long days of meetings at summits of Group of Seven, NATO and European Union leaders.

But his Wednesday meeting with the Russian president is his most highly anticipated. Biden plans to confront Putin on everything from Moscow’s cyberattacks to its election interference efforts and human rights abuses.

He’s said he also hopes to look for areas where the United States and Russia can cooperate and normalize the historically icy relationship between the two nations.