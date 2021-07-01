Biden brings message of comfort to Surfside as rescue efforts halts

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden is offering comfort to the grieving and federal support for the efforts to search for the missing and rebuild after last week’s collapse of a high-rise condo building along the Florida coastline.

Biden met with first responders Thursday who are hunting for survivors among the rubble in Surfside.

But underscoring the dangers still present in the search, work was halted before Biden arrived due to concerns about the stability of the section still standing.

Officials say crews noticed widening cracks and up to a foot of movement in a large column early Thursday.

The stoppage that began shortly after 2 a.m. threatened to keep search teams off the rubble pile for an unknown period and dim hopes for finding anyone alive in the debris a week after the tower came down.

Biden and his wife Jill arrived in Florida a week after the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South beachfront condominium killed at least 18 people and left 145 missing.