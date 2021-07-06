Biden calls for bipartisan action on pathway to citizenship





WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has called for bipartisan action on a pathway to citizenship for some migrants.

He spoke Friday during a naturalization ceremony at the White House in which he celebrated the contributions immigrants have made to the U.S.

The president would like to see the option of citizenship for immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, foreign-born people who have temporary protected status due to strife in their birth countries, and farmworkers.

Immigration has been a political flashpoint as Biden has sought to renew visa and refugee programs that were downsized or halted during the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Conditions are becoming more crowded and dirty at informal camps set up in northern Mexico by asylum seekers waiting to make asylum claims in the United States.

President Joe Biden has abandoned some of former president Donald Trump’s hardline policies, most notably one that forced asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.

Biden has also partly eased a pandemic-related ban on seeking legal asylum.

But more asylum seekers are heading to the border, and many of them still can’t cross.

They wind up at impromptu camps like the one in El Chaparral, near Tijuana, amid filth and a lack of services.