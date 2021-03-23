Biden calls on Congress to pass gun control measures ‘immediately’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats say they are pushing toward a vote on expanded gun control measures as the nation reels from it its second mass shooting in a week.

President Joe Biden says “we have to act,” but prospects for any major changes are dim, for now, in the closely divided Congress. In brief remarks responding to Monday’s shooting in Colorado, Biden urged Congress to move quickly to close the loopholes in the background check system and to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Biden said he didn’t “want to wait another minute, let alone an hour” to act on gun violence.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Tuesday to bring House-passed legislation that would require background checks for most gun sales and transfers to the Senate floor.

Furthermore, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden is considering executive action on gun control, in the wake of the Atlanta and Boulder shootings.

“We are considering a range of levers, including working through legislation, including executive action,” Psaki told reporters. “That has been under discussion and will continue to be under discussion.”

Court documents show the 21-year-old suspect in the Boulder, Colorado shooting, purchased an assault rifle less than a week before the attack that killed 10 people. The suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, was from the Denver suburb of Arvada. Investigators have not yet established a motive.