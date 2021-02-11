Biden considers imposing domestic travel restrictions to places like Florida

TAMPA (KUSI) – According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Biden administration is considering imposing domestic travel restrictions, including on Florida, citing concerns of coronavirus mutations.

The Tampa Bay Times reports, “major U.S. airlines have increased flights to Florida in recent weeks as signs have emerged that the market for leisure travel is rebounding, while business travel continues to lag.”

Opponents to the potential restriction say it is a political attack against Florida’s decision to keep the state open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said restricting the right of Americans to travel freely throughout the country, “while allowing illegal aliens to pour across the southern border unmolested would be a ridiculous but very damaging farce.”

“So we will oppose it 100%,” DeSantis explained. “It would not be based in science. It would purely be a political attack against the people of Florida.”

The Tampa Bay Times full report can be read here.

