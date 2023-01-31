Biden extends COVID-19 national emergency to May. 11





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Biden administration relayed to Congress on Jan. 30 plans to end both the COVID-19 national emergency and the public health emergency on May. 11, 2023.

While this came as a relief to many, the announcement was technically an extension of both declarations as they previously stood to expire months before Biden’s May. 11 decision.

Upon its last last renewal, the public health emergency was to remain in place until April 11, when it would have required an additional renewal. The COVID-19 national emergency was to expire on Feb. 11, one year after its renewal by the Biden administration in February of 2022.