Biden gives bizarre speech as he attempts to sell $3.5 trillion bill

SCRANTON, PA (KUSI) – President Biden gave a speech from Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he was expected to try and pitch Americans on trillions of dollars in new spending.

Support from the bill in Congress is declining, and inflation rates are quickly rising, but the Biden Administration continues to claim the proposed legislation actually cost “$0.”

Biden began his speech with stories from his childhood, as he spoke went on about growing up in Scranton, PA.

Stories from his childhood were brought up throughout the speech, as he attempted to encourage Members of Congress and Americans to support the proposed legislation.

Biden’s complete speech can be seen in the video at the top of this page.