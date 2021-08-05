Biden gives Daniella & Gabriel Benitez the President’s Volunteer Service Award

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Teen San Diego Siblings and Cathedral Catholic High School Students, Daniella (16) and Gabriel Benitez (15), have just BOTH been awarded The President’s Volunteer Service Awards (GOLD – HIGHEST LEVEL) in “recognition and appreciation for their commitment to strengthen our nation and communities through volunteer service,” signed by President Biden.

They both have also just raised another $16,000, each, over the past year to build 2 more homes in Tijuana, Mexico for families living in extreme poverty through Build a Miracle.

Another donor is matching their donations, so, we they will be heading back down to physically build 3 more homes in September through December, along with their team members and volunteers. Their goal is at least one home a year, and they have continued to surpass this goal.

The Benitez siblings have made it their personal mission to give families who were either completely homeless or lived in makeshift shacks without running water, electricity, plumbing, bedrooms, or working bathrooms and kitchens, a better and safer life.

Daniella and Gabriel joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss their achievement and want it means to receive such a prestigious award.