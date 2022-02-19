Biden has reason to believe that there will be a military invasion on Ukraine within the week





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As tensions continue to be of concern and rise over Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine, more than 150,000 Russian troops have arrived at the Ukrainian border.

Cyberattacks have shut down banks, department of defense and national police in Ukraine.

A U.S. defense official said an estimated 40% to 50% of the ground forces deployed in the vicinity of the Ukrainian border have moved into attack positions nearer the border.

In Eastern Ukraine, in both Donetsk and Luhansk, evacuation orders have been issued to all citizens, presumably to Russia.

Several accusations from these Russian-controlled areas have alleged Ukrainian shellings, Ukrainian mass graves full of Russian-speakers, and today, a car bomb set off by Ukrainians. Moscow announced nuclear missile drills, to remind everyone they are a nuclear weapons state.

President Biden held a press conference announcing that we should expect a military attack/invasion on Ukraine within the week.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Ron Bee, National Security Expert, about updates on the Russian invasion on Ukraine.