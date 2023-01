Biden makes vague promise to finally visit U.S-Mexico border





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Biden said it was his “intention” to visit the U.S.-Mexico border during the ongoing record number of daily crossings.

Already, over 600,000 migrant encounters have occurred since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2023.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes-Clayton joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the President’s intentions.