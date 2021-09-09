Biden mandates employers with 100+ workers to require vaccination or weekly testing





WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is announcing sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.

The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

Biden is also signing an executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers.

Biden is to announce the new requirements in a Thursday afternoon address from the White House as part of a new “action plan” to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases and the stagnating pace of COVID-19 shots that has raised doubts among the public over his handling of the pandemic.

Biden’s plans were previewed Thursday afternoon by White House press secretary Jen Psaki and other senior administration officials ahead of the speech.

Biden tells unvaccinated Americans that his "patience is wearing thin," saying their "refusal has cost us all." Personal choice is now out the window, as President Biden asks, "what more is there to wait for?" Full Story: https://t.co/wEe3osB3Qm pic.twitter.com/Y6rs82sD00 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 9, 2021

President Biden, who promised unity upon taking office, lambasted millions of unvaccinated Americans. Biden then demanded people "show some respect," for flight attendants, and threatened them by saying TSA fines for violations will be doubled More info: https://t.co/wEe3osB3Qm pic.twitter.com/UbftySYoWn — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 9, 2021

Some opponents of the plan quickly announced they will fight Biden’s mandate.

Mandates are cheap governance. The right path is built upon explaining, educating, and *building* trust, including explaining the risks/benefits/pros/cons in an honest way so a person can make their own decision. The Biden Administration has completely failed in that regard. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 9, 2021

And it should be noted, a huge portion of the unvaccinated are younger minorities. So this impacts a broad range of people, not just “anti-vaxxer Trump supporters,” as Dems believe. Democrats are declaring war on everyone, not just conservatives. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 9, 2021

South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom. @JoeBiden see you in court. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 9, 2021