Biden names local San Diego education leader to Presidents Committee on Arts and Humanities





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week, retired San Diego Community College District head Constance Carroll (77) was named by President Biden to serve on the Presidents Committee on Arts and Humanities.

Carroll will be joining George Clooney, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington, and others on the panel.

Carroll joined KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano with details on the position.