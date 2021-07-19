Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the Justice Department intends to appeal a federal judge’s ruling deeming illegal an Obama-era program that’s protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

Biden also is renewing his calls for Congress to create a permanent solution.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program has allowed thousands of young people who were brought illegally into the United States as children, or overstayed visas, to live, work and remain in the country.

The ruling leaves the program intact for existing recipients but bars the government from approving any new applications.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen ruled in favor of Texas and eight other conservative states that sued to halt the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, which provides limited protections to about 650,000 people.

