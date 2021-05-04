Biden proposal would close longtime real estate tax loophole

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A tax loophole that began for 1920s America is at risk of being eliminated in President Joe Biden’s new $1.9 trillion economic plan, in which he plans to fund new social programs.

The tax break for myriad real estate owners has allowed them to put off paying capital gains on property sales.

Specifically, the Biden proposal would remove 1031 exchanges (named after the U.S. tax code section) on real estate profits worth more than $500,000.

Jim Bottrell, Owner at Jim Bottrell Real Estate Team, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries for a discussion on President Biden’s new economic plan.